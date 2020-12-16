Will a COVID-19 vaccine be ready for kids soon? Possibly by next school year

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — COVID-19 vaccine trials are underway for kids 12 and up, but parents are wondering why they weren’t included to begin with.

For pharmaceutical companies, especially with COVID-19 taking over the country, it was a top priority to test those who are most vulnerable and get them vaccinated first.

Dr. Sankar Swaminathan said he is glad older kids are getting tested but isn’t sure if a vaccine for them will be available by next school year.

“Children just don’t get sick as much from this disease,” said Dr. Sankar Swaminathan.

COVID-19 affects everyone but attacks those more who are older and with underlying medical conditions. Kids and young teens on the other hand don’t respond the same way.

“That’s what the trial is for; to demonstrate that it has a significant, good amount of efficacy and safety,” said Swaminathan.

The CDC said hospitalization rates in children are significantly lower than hospitalization rates in adults with COVID-19, suggesting that children may have less severe illness from COVID-19 compared to adults.

Looking at Utah’s COVID-19 numbers, children younger than 15 make up less than 10 percent of all COVID-19 cases and less than one percent of hospitalizations.

Dr. Sankar Swaminthan said it’s good pharmaceutical companies are testing other age groups, just hopes it can be done in time for the next school year.

“It’s hard to know at this point how long it’ll take because we have to wait and see what the FDA will require in terms of the data,” said Swaminathan.

Swaminathan said kids are proven to have better immune systems than adults and also don’t get sick as much. He said a vaccine for older kids could be a lesser dose and have a different time frame between the booster.

He added it is typical for vaccine trials to start with adults but wants to reiterate children can get sick and die from COVID-19.