Why is it important for all Utahns to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Utah (ABC4) – COVID-19 vaccine eligibility throughout the Beehive State could be opened to every adult in Utah as soon as April 1, 2021, according to a statement from Governor Spencer Cox’s office.

A year into the pandemic and for many, the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine has been a light at the end of a long tunnel.

As vaccines become more broadly available, Utah health officials are stressing the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine when your turn comes.

Charla Haley, Public Information Officer for the Utah Department of Health tells ABC4 the Utah Department of Health encourages every Utahn who is able to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“Most people who get COVID-19 will recover within a few weeks, but there is no way to know how COVID-19 will affect you,” Haley shares. “It can have serious, life-threatening complications. Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is a safer way to help build protection.”

Vaccine distribution in Utah started at the end of 2020 with frontline healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, and first responders.

As the state obtained more vaccines, eligibility was opened up to teachers and school staff K-12 and Utahns 70 and older, along with certain individuals with specific underlying health conditions.

The most recent priority group is those 50 and older.

COVID-19 vaccine availability is how we get back to normal, according to the Utah Department of Health.

“Every Utahn who is able to should get vaccinated for COVID-19. If as many people as possible get vaccinated and we continue to follow health recommendations, we will win this fight against this virus,” as stated on the COVID-19 Vaccine information Page on the Utah Department of Health’s website.

UDOH wants anyone with hesitations to know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe. Data from clinical trials showed the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. “The benefits of getting vaccinated far outweigh the risks of getting COVID-19,” the health department states.

Health officials ensure no steps have been skipped during the clinical trial and data review process for COVID-19 vaccines. “Safety is a top priority. No matter how quickly COVID-19 vaccines are developed, they are being held to the same standards as other vaccines to make sure they are safe,” as stated on the Utah Department of Health’s website.

As COVID-19 vaccine distribution has picked up around the county, and in Utah, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, has released the first set of public health recommendations for those who are fully vaccinated.

The CDC’s website says a person is considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 two weeks after they have received the second dose in a 2-dose series, for the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after they have received a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The new guidelines say those who are fully vaccinated can gather indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.

Stay up to date continuing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine on ABC4’s Coronavirus Updates page.