White House cancels Monday Coronavirus Task Force briefing

President Donald Trump steps away from the lectern to allow Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, to speak about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — The White House has canceled Monday’s Coronavirus Task Force media briefing, according to multiple correspondents.

The White House has been holding daily press conferences around 5 p.m. almost every weekday up until today.

The cancellation comes two days after President Trump suggested the briefings are “Not worth the time and effort.”

What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

