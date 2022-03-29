UTAH (ABC4) – As states and countries are slowly relaxing COVID-19 health restrictions, many folks are eager to head out and start traveling again. Many international destinations still require some form of COVID-related restriction such as allowing only vaccinated travelers or requiring a quarantine upon arrival.

Wondering which countries you can travel to now with open borders with no restrictions?

Popular travel site Kayak has an interactive map displaying all countries with either fully open borders, open borders with certain restrictions and countries that have fully closed borders.

According to Kayak, 25 countries have fully open borders with no travel restrictions, 164 countries have open borders but require either a quarantine and/or a negative COVID test, and 37 countries are completely restricted to all travelers who are not citizens.

As of March 29, 2022, these are the 25 countries with fully open borders:

Aruba

Bahrain

Costa Rica

Curaçao

Denmark

Dominican Republic

El Salvador

Faroe Islands

Gabon

Gibraltar

Guam

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Jordan

Maldives

Mexico

Mongolia

Montenegro

Norway

Poland

Puerto Rico

Romania

Slovenia

United Kingdom

(Mao showing countries with travel restrictions (Courtesy of Kayak.com)

When traveling, experts say it’s important to check each country’s travel entry requirements before booking any tickets or making plans. Countries with restrictions may also accept a variety of COVID-19 tests. All travel information can be found on each country’s official government travel site.

What should I do if I get COVID-19 while in another country?

Experts say if you contract COVID while abroad, it’s critical to adhere to local authority recommendations which may include hospitalization, self-isolating, and testing.

“Be sure to contact your travel insurance company and travel provider as well and inform them of your situation,” says Kayak.

What should I do if the borders of the country I am visiting close?

“Depending on your home country, you may need to change your departure date and return home as soon as possible,” advises Kayak. “If that’s the case, contact your travel provider to find the earliest departure.”

Opening statuses and entry restrictions can change, so it’s important to stay up-to-date on all current requirements.

To check out the full list of countries you can travel to and for the most current travel tips, click here.