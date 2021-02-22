Where to get free rapid COVID-19 antigen testing during week of Feb. 22

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health continues to offer free rapid antigen testing at numerous sites throughout the state.

New sites are offered each week based on positivity rates, fewer tests conducted, untreated wastewater sampling, and other surveillance data. Some of the below locations for the week of February 1 are drive-through while others will be conducted indoors.

Regardless of location, everyone is encouraged to wear masks and social distance while waiting in lines.

Anyone with any symptoms, even mild ones, is encouraged to get tested.

If you came into close contact with someone who has COVID-19 while they were infectious, UDOH says you should quarantine and get tested. Wait 7 days after the time you were around the infected person to come and get tested. This allows enough of the virus build up in your body to be detected by the tests.

UDOH asks that you please register online before coming to get tested. If you do not register online or can’t register online, you will be able to register at the site but it will take longer for you to be tested. Identification may be required.

These testing clinics are designed to more quickly identify people who are currently infectious with COVID-19, including those who may not even know they are infected because they don’t have symptoms. Identifying these individuals will help slow the spread of infection in the community.

Rapid antigen tests are less sensitive than PCR tests, according to UDOH. This means PCR tests are better than antigen tests at detecting the virus, particularly when a person has small amounts of virus in their body. If an individual has symptoms and tests negative on the rapid antigen test or an individual doesn’t have symptoms and tests positive on the rapid antigen test, they will be referred for a follow-up, confirmation PCR test.

Locations selected for testing this week include:

TestUtah sites:

Register here for TestUtah sites.

Box Elder County:

Bear River Middle School, 300 E 1500 S, Garland (east parking lot), Wednesday, 2/24 and Thursday 2/25 – 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (both days)

Cache County:

Ridgeline High School, 180 N 300 W, Millville, Friday, 2/26 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (indoors) and Saturday 2/27 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (drive-through)

Hyrum Senior Center, 695 E Main St, Hyrum (drive-through), Monday, 2/22 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, 2/23 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Duchesne County:

Duchesne Justice Court, 21554 W 9000 S, Duchesne (drive-through), Friday, 2/26 – 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grand County:

Southeast Utah Health Department, 575 S Kane Creek, Moab (drive-through), Friday, 2/26 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, 2/27 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Juab County:

Juab School District Office, 346 E 600 N, Nephi (inside main building), Monday, 2/22 and Tuesday, 2/23 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (both days)

Salt Lake County:

Herriman High School, 11917 S Mustang Trail, Herriman (drive-through), Wednesday, 2/24 and Thursday, 2/25 – 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days) Friday, 2/26 and Saturday, 2/27 – 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days)

Sevier County:

Central Utah Public Health Department, 70 Westview Drive, Richfield (drive-through), Wednesday, 2/24 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, 2/25 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Summit County:

Park City High School, 1750 Kearns Blvd, Park City (drive-through), Monday, 2/22 and Tuesday 2/23 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days)

Tooele County:

Wendover Fire Station, 151 9th Street, Wendover (drive-through), Monday, 2/22 and Tuesday, 2/23 – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. (both days)

Wasatch County:

Wasatch County Events Complex, 415 Southfield Road, Heber City (drive-through), Wednesday, 2/24 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, 2/25 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Results of tests from TestUtah sites will be emailed with a link to the patient portal where results can be accessed. For issues with accessing TestUtah results, please call (801) 683-0790.

UDOH/National Guard mobile test team sites:

Testing at UDOH/National Guard mobile test team sites is limited to individuals age 5 and older. To register for these sites, click here.

Cache County:

Utah State University, Logan (East Stadium lot of USU’s Maverik Stadium – accessible from 1000 N and E Stadium Dr), Saturday, 2/27 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Davis County:

5-C Freeport West (From Antelope Drive, enter at 300 W and continue to C Street) Clearfield, Wednesday, 2/24 and Friday, 2/26 – 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (both days) Saturday, 2/27 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Woods Cross High School, 600 W 2200 S, Woods Cross (inside in the theater – use the main entrance and follow the signs), Friday, 2/26 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 2/27 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Salt Lake County:

Cannon Health Building, 288 N 1460 W, Salt Lake City, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Utah State Fair Park (building #51), 155 N 1000 W (Enter through the northwest corner at 300 N and 1200 W), Salt Lake City, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Columbus Center, Promise, 2531 S 400 E, South Salt Lake, Thursday, 2/25 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Joel P. Jensen Middle School, 8105 S 3200 W, West Jordan, Tuesday, 2/23 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Granger High School, 3580 S 3600 W, West Valley City, Saturday, 2/27 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Utah County:

Frontier Middle School, 1427 E Mid Valley Rd (Commons area), Eagle Mountain, Wednesday, 2/24 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Grandview Learning Center, 1591 Jordan Avenue, Provo, Thursday, 2/25 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, 2/26 – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Utah Valley University, UVU L10 parking lot: northeast corner of 800 S and 1200 W by the athletic field (drive-through), Tuesday, 2/23 and Wednesday, 2/24 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (both days) and Saturday, 2/27 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nebo School District Advanced Learning Center (garage bays), 161 E 400 N, Salem, Monday, 2/22, and Friday, 2/26 – 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Washington County:

La Verkin Fire Department, 300 N Main Street, La Verkin (drive-through), Tuesday, 2/23 – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Southwest Adult High School, 16 South 300 West, St. George, Monday, 2/22 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. George Fire Station 7, 1884 W 1800 N, St. George, Tuesday, 2/23 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Test results from these locations will be emailed to you in an encrypted file from CV19result@utah.gov 30 minutes to several hours after your test is done. If the testing location is extremely busy, it may take a while to process your results. If you don’t see an email in your inbox, look in spam or junk mail. Or try to open the email on a non-app browser (chrome, firefox, etc.) and on a computer or non-phone device. If you have trouble opening the email or it doesn’t come within a few hours, call (385) 273-7878 for assistance.

The following location is offered through the Salt Lake County Health Department. Rapid antigen testing is limited to individuals with COVID-19 symptoms. Exposed and asymptomatic individuals will be offered a swab PCR test that will provide results within 2-3 days.

Salt Lake County:

Maverik Center, Lot D, 2050 W 3100 S (the corner of 3100 South and Decker Lake Drive) West Valley City, Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here. (This testing is sponsored by the Salt Lake County Health Department. Visit SaltLakeHealth.org, or call 385-468-4082 for more information.)

For other testing locations visit: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/covid-testing-locations-list.