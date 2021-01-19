Where to get free rapid antigen testing in Utah during week of Jan. 19

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on November 13 amid increased demand for testing due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged close to 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day, with a 13.7 percent test positivity rate. Clark County is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, city of North Las Vegas and Station Casinos, which owns the property, to open the site. Texas Station has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is offering free rapid antigen testing at many locations throughout the state of Utah.

Officials say sites are chosen based on high positivity rates, fewer tests conducted, untreated wastewater sampling, and other surveillance data.

Some locations will be drive-through while others will be conducted in buildings. UDOH is encouraging everyone to continue to wear masks and social distance while waiting in lines.

Anyone older than 5-years-old can get tested at these free testing clinics, even if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19. Officials encourage anyone who might have any symptoms, even mild ones, to get tested.

You are asked to register online. If you do not, or are unable to register online, you will be able to register at the site, but it will take longer for you to be tested.

Identification may be required.

These testing clinics are designed to more quickly identify people who are currently infectious with COVID-19, including those who may not even know they are infected because they don’t have symptoms. Identifying these individuals will help slow the spread of infection in the community.

Rapid antigen tests are less sensitive than PCR tests, according to UDOH. This means PCR tests are better than antigen tests at detecting the virus, particularly when a person has small amounts of virus in their body. If an individual has symptoms and tests negative on the rapid antigen test or an individual doesn’t have symptoms and tests positive on the rapid antigen test, they will be referred for a follow up, confirmation PCR test.

To register for an appointment, click here.

Locations selected for testing this week include:

TestUtah sites:

Beaver County:

Milford High School, 62 N 300 W, Milford, Friday, 1/22 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 1/23 – 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carbon County:

Walmart, 255 S Hwy 55, Price, Tuesday, 1/19 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cache County:

Ridgeline High School, 180 N 300 W, Millville, Friday, 1/22 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 1/23 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Duchesne County:

Duchesne County Centennial Event Center, 400 W 60 E, Duchesne, Wednesday, 1/20 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, 1/21 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Emery County:

Stewart’s Market 621 E Main St, Castle Dale, Friday, 1/22 and Saturday, 1/23, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days)

JWP River History Museum 1775 E Main Street, Green River, Friday, 1/22 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 1/23 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Huntington Fire Department, 360 N Main St, Huntington, Wednesday, 1/20 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, 1/21 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Millard County:

Fillmore Family Medicine, 77 S. Hwy 99, Fillmore, Wednesday, 1/21 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, 1/22 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ace Hardware, 126 E Main St, Delta, Tuesday, 1/19 – 12p.m. to 7 p.m.

Salt Lake County:

Herriman High School, 11917 S Mustang Trail, Herriman, Wednesday, 1/21 and Thursday, 1/22 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days)

San Juan County:

San Juan County Building, 117 S Main St, Monticello, drive-through, Wednesday, 1/20 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday 1/21 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sevier County:

Central Utah Public Health Department, 70 Westview Drive, Richfield, Tuesday, 1/19 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Summit County:

Park City High School, 1750 Kearns Blvd, Park City, Tuesday, 1/19 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tooele County:

Enola Gay Hanger, 10th Street, Wendover, Tuesday, 1/19 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Uintah County:

Uintah High School, 1880 W 500 N, Vernal, Friday, 1/22 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, 1/23 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Results of tests from TestUtah sites will be emailed with a link to the patient portal where results can be accessed. For issues with accessing TestUtah results, please call (801) 683-0790.

UDOH/National Guard mobile test team sites:

Davis County:

5-C Freeport West (From Antelope Drive, enter at 300 W and continue to C Street) Clearfield, Wednesday, 1/20 and Friday, 1/22 – 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (both days) Saturday, 1/23 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Garfield County:

Escalante High School, 800 UT-12, Escalante, Friday, 1/22 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bryce Valley High School, 721 Bryce Way, Tropic, Friday, 1/22 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Panguitch Elementary School (inside the gym), 110 S 100 W, Panguitch, Friday, 1/22 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Iron County:

Parowan High School Gym, 168 N Main St, Parowan, Saturday, 1/23 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kane County:

Valley High, 150 N Center Street, Orderville. 1/21, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kanab Center, 20 N 100 E, Kanab, Thursday, 1/21, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Morgan County:

Morgan County Building (auditorium), 48 W Young Street, Morgan, Tuesday, 1/19 and Wednesday, 1/20 – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days)

Salt Lake County:

Cannon Health Building, 288 N 1460 W, Salt Lake City, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Utah State Fair Park (building #51), 155 N 1000 W, Salt Lake City, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Utah County:

Frontier Middle School, 1427 E Mid Valley Rd, Eagle Mountain, Wednesday 1/20 and Thursday 1/21 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days)

Test results from these locations will be emailed to you in an encrypted file from CV19result@utah.gov 30 minutes to several hours after your test is done. If the testing location is extremely busy, it may take a while to process your results – be sure to check your spam or junk mail. Try to open the email on a non-app browser (chrome, firefox, etc.) and on a computer or non-phone device. If you have trouble opening the email or it doesn’t come within a few hours, call (385) 273-7878 for assistance.

These locations are independent, but included as a courtesy.

Salt Lake County:

Maverik Center, Lot D, 2050 W 3100 S (the corner of 3100 South and Decker Lake Drive) West Valley City, Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here. (This testing is sponsored by the Salt Lake County Health Department. Visit SaltLakeHealth.org, or call 385-468-4082 for more information.)

For other testing locations visit: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/covid-testing-locations-list.