MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials at Millcreek City Hall are sharing an interactive map for the public to see which Millcreek restaurants are open as Utah reopens during the coronavirus pandemic.
The map will show what restaurants within the city are open for dine-in and take-out/drive-through. Currently, over 80 restaurants are on the list with 27% of them now open for dine-in.
Related: Most of Utah moving into 2nd phase of reopening Saturday
“It’s amazing to see how restaurants are adapting to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they need our support!” said Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini. “We see our restaurants putting strict protocols into place to help keep the community safe as they prepare and serve us delicious food,” he said.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
What others are clicking on:
- Ogden Nature Center to reopen in June
- South Salt Lake theatre reopens to public for first time since COVID-19 restrictions
- Some residents say Utah is reopening too soon
- Where can I eat out in Millcreek as Utah reopens?
- An all-mom run business, A Darker Shade Spa has opened their doors!