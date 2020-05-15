Where can I eat out in Millcreek as Utah reopens?

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials at Millcreek City Hall are sharing an interactive map for the public to see which Millcreek restaurants are open as Utah reopens during the coronavirus pandemic.

The map will show what restaurants within the city are open for dine-in and take-out/drive-through. Currently, over 80 restaurants are on the list with 27% of them now open for dine-in.

“It’s amazing to see how restaurants are adapting to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they need our support!” said Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini. “We see our restaurants putting strict protocols into place to help keep the community safe as they prepare and serve us delicious food,” he said.

See interactive map:

