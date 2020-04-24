Where are the nearest food shelters?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – As families continue to figure out the most efficient and safest way to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s a huge demand for food and many are possibly wondering where some of the nearest food shelters are in your city.
Box Elder County:
- Box Elder Community Pantry, 272 N 200 W, Brigham City
- Hours and services may vary, call 435-723-1449 for further assistance.
Cache Valley:
- Cache Community food bank 359 S. Main Street, Logan
- Hours and services may vary, call 435-753 7140 for further assistance
Davis County:
- Bountiful Food Pantry 480 E 150 N, Bountiful
- Call for hours and more assistance 801-299-8464
- Open Doors 875 UT-193, Layton
- Hours may vary, call 801-771-4642 for more assistance
Salt Lake County:
- Utah Pride Center food dispersing April 24, and 25th
- 1380 Main St. Salt Lake City call 801-539-8800 for more information
- Utah Food Bank 3150 S 900 W, South Salt Lake
- Hours may vary, for further assistance call 801-978-2452
- Utah Community Action 1307 South 900 West, Salt Lake City
- Call for hours and food availability 801-214-3194
- Entrada Adult High School 9085 South 825 East, Sandy
- The pantry is open Tuesdays and Thursdays, check their Facebook page for more assistance.
- Hildegard’s Food Pantry in St. Mark’s Cathedral 231 E 100 S, Salt Lake City
- Call for hours and further assistance 801-328-2303
- Salt Lake Community Action 3441 S 8400 W, Magna
- Call 801-250-6414
Utah County:
- Tabitha’s Way local food pantry
- 920 East Street, American Fork and 45 East 100 North, Spanish Fork
- Hours may differ, email info@tabithasway.org for more information
