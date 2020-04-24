Where are the nearest food shelters?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – As families continue to figure out the most efficient and safest way to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s a huge demand for food and many are possibly wondering where some of the nearest food shelters are in your city.

Box Elder County:

  • Box Elder Community Pantry, 272 N 200 W, Brigham City
    • Hours and services may vary, call 435-723-1449 for further assistance.

Cache Valley:

  • Cache Community food bank 359 S. Main Street, Logan
    • Hours and services may vary, call 435-753 7140 for further assistance

Davis County:

  • Bountiful Food Pantry 480 E 150 N, Bountiful
    • Call for hours and more assistance 801-299-8464
  • Open Doors 875 UT-193, Layton
    • Hours may vary, call 801-771-4642 for more assistance

Salt Lake County:

  • Utah Pride Center food dispersing April 24, and 25th
    • 1380 Main St. Salt Lake City call 801-539-8800 for more information

  • Utah Food Bank 3150 S 900 W, South Salt Lake
    • Hours may vary, for further assistance call 801-978-2452
  • Utah Community Action 1307 South 900 West, Salt Lake City 
    • Call for hours and food availability 801-214-3194

  • Entrada Adult High School 9085 South 825 East, Sandy
    • The pantry is open Tuesdays and Thursdays, check their Facebook page for more assistance.

  • Hildegard’s Food Pantry in St. Mark’s Cathedral 231 E 100 S, Salt Lake City
    • Call for hours and further assistance 801-328-2303
  • Salt Lake Community Action 3441 S 8400 W, Magna
    • Call 801-250-6414

Utah County:

  • Tabitha’s Way local food pantry
    • 920 East Street, American Fork and 45 East 100 North, Spanish Fork
    • Hours may differ, email info@tabithasway.org for more information

