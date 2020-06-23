Where are the current COVID-19 hot spots in Salt Lake County?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Utah, ABC4 News takes a look at the number of Salt Lake County residents being affected by the respiratory virus, breaking down where those hot spots are at.

As of Sunday, 9,073 Utahns who live in Salt Lake County have tested positive with COVID-19 between March 4th to June 21st, according to the Salt Lake County Health Department.

More than 2,000 people are currently infected with the respiratory virus and Nicholas Rupp with the county health department said the increase in cases is alarming.

“We’re very concerned with what we’re seeing. And the only way that we as a community are going to get through this outbreak without additional people getting sick – and even dying – is if everyone does their part,” Rupp said.

Rupp said data shows that current hot spots in the county are in zip codes 84120, 84104 or 84119.

Zip code 84104

Zip code 84119

Zip code 84120

“Those are our primary hot spots right now. Glendale and the West Valley area,” Rupp said. “These are places we’re seeing increased transmission, and we’re also seeing increased transmission among certain populations.”

While case counts continue to rise, Rupp said the numbers are not disproportionate with the county’s population. However, Pacific Islanders and Hispanics – who live in a hot spot location – are being disproportionately affected by the respiratory virus.

Rupp said efforts are being made to help those in the community.

“We are offering additional testing opportunities right in those neighborhoods,” Rupp said.

Whether a person lives in a hot spot location or not, Rupp said when people go out, they should wear a face covering and practice social distancing.





