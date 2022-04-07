UTAH (ABC4) – With many places around Utah lifting mask requirements there are still a few places where you still must wear one depending on if you’re vaccinated or not.

On February 25, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its COVID-19 guidance announcing new recommendations to measure community risk. In this guidance, CDC outlined three COVID-19 Community Levels of risk (low, medium, and high) and recommended community-level prevention strategies for each level.

Utah currently does not have a statewide mask mandate. All counties in Utah have a low-level transmission rate apart from Summit County having a moderate level of transmission.

Utah State Parks

If a county remains in the low or medium level of transmission, local and federal parks will keep masks optional.

Department of Transportation

The Transportation Security Administration has extended the requiring of masks on public transportation through April 18, 2022.

This includes all riders of UTA as well as public airports and flights.

Intermountain Healthcare facilities

Masking is still required in Intermountain facilities, regardless of state or community mandates or individual vaccine or immunity status.

University of Utah Health

Regardless of current state, county, or city guidelines, all patients must wear an approved mask when entering and at all times while inside U of U Health facilities

CVS

Employees and customers who are not vaccinated are required to wear a face mask.

Most other businesses

Most businesses will highly encourage their guests to wear face coverings but will not require it. Most mask requirements were dropped when the Utah mask mandate was dropped back in January.

If counties continue to be in the low level of transmission, then it will slowly become rare to see businesses requiring the wearing of face masks.