When will Utah’s economy recover?

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utahns are losing jobs at an alarming rate. New unemployment claims came out Thursday for the state of Utah. More than 33,000 people filed for help.

These are the reports from the Department of Workforce Services for the last three weeks.

Totaling 81,227 Utahns filing for unemployment insurance claims.

Officials at Workforce Services tell ABC4 News, “In all of 2019, we received just under 63,000 claim applications for the entire year.”

“Going through May into June we should be hitting that stabilization phase where job losses start to stabilize,” said Juliette Tennert the Director of Economic and Public Policy Research at the Kem C Gardner Policy Institute.

Economists like her believe our state’s economy will rebound strongly because of how diverse our small business sector is.

“We see that those type of businesses really, you know, end up thriving in a recovery. Now in a time like this, it is extra challenging for those type of businesses but as things start to stabilize, there’s been this massive influx of federal aid which will hopefully help to pad some of that challenge, and as things start to stabilize I would defiantly expect that, that growth will really pick up in our state,” she said.

Tennent says she gets a lot of her data from the state’s Coronavirus website adding, “My best advice right now would be to make sure that you are taking advantage of any aid that you are eligible for.”

She says this is a good time to retool your skillset.

She believes the top three industries emerging from COVID-19 are tech, construction, and healthcare.

“As far as I can see there is going to be a large demand for construction,” she said. “As some of these social distancing restrictions or practices that are in place start to loosen up a bit, there is going to be a lot of pent up demand for healthcare.”

So when will Utahns see our new normal?

“By the fall I should say we should be seeing that return to growth,” said Tennert.

Hopefully allowing us to see our families and friends around the dinner table for the holidays.