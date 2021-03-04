When can children get the COVID-19 vaccine?

(ABC4) – As Americans begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, many are wondering when children could get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, some teenagers – those 16 and 17 – are able to get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. In Utah, with current eligibility covering resident 16-years-old and older with certain comorbidities. The Moderna vaccine has only been cleared for people 18-years-old and older.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have completed enrollment for studies of children ages 12 and older, with the data expected to be released in the coming months, according to the Associated Press.

Health officials tell the AP that researchers start with older children because they tend to respond to vaccines most similarly to adults. Testing younger children is more complex because they may require a different dose or have differing responses.

Pfizer and Moderna expect to start studies in children 11 and younger later this year.

ABC4 has answered numerous questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Here is a look at a few:

How long should I wait to get the vaccine after having the virus?

According to Jenny Johnson, Public Information Officer with the Utah Department of Health, people who have had COVID-19 can safely be vaccinated.

The only “rule” about being vaccinated after being infected with the virus, she says, is that people must have completed the quarantine period and be symptom-free.

“There is no reason why someone should not get the vaccine after being infected,” Johnson says.

Can I donate blood after receiving the vaccine?

You can, but the American Red Cross says it is important to note which type of vaccine you got.

What should and shouldn’t I do after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?

Do you continue to social distance and wear a mask? And when does immunity set in?

The Utah Department of Health provided ABC4 some guidelines.

I missed my second COVID-19 shot – now what?

The appointment is scheduled, and you missed getting it! What do you do now? Will you have to take two more shots? Probably not. Here’s what the Utah Department of Health says:

“You should get your second shot as close to the recommended 3-week or 1-month interval as possible. However, there is no maximum interval between the first and second doses for either vaccine. You should not get the second dose earlier than the recommended interval.”

Do the vaccines have microchips in them?

No, the vaccines do not have a microchip in them. ABC4 spoke with a pair of experts who explain where the theory came from.

Can I take painkillers before or after receiving the vaccine?

It’s best to avoid them, unless you routinely take them for a medical condition, officials say. Although the evidence is limited, some painkillers might interfere with the very thing the vaccine is trying to do: generate a strong immune system response. Health officials explain why.

For continuing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine, click here.