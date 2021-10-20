What’s your sign?: Salt Lake County breaks down vaccine data by zodiac sign

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(ABC4) – While we’re seeing a full moon fill the sky this week, Mercury is no longer in retrograde. If you aren’t interested in astrology, that might not make much sense to you but that’s okay. As long as you know when your birthday is, you’ll be able to understand the latest data from the Salt Lake County Health Department.

The Utah Department of Health is reporting over 1,729,000 Utahns are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Of those, about 40% are in Salt Lake County – over 684,000 residents. Based on data from the Salt Lake County Health Department, we know demographics about those who are and aren’t vaccinated, including age group, race, and the zip code they call home.

But what about a breakdown of the data by zodiac signs?

If you aren’t familiar, a zodiac is based on astrology and astronomy. There are 12 astrological signs of the zodiac which assign animals to each. An individual zodiac spans about 30 days. Here is a look at the constellations of the zodiac and the dates of the Sun’s passage through them, according to Britannica. Whichever one your birthday falls in is your zodiac sign.

Aries (Ram): March 21–April 19

Taurus (Bull): April 20–May 20

Gemini (Twins): May 21–June 21

Cancer (Crab): June 22–July 22

Leo (Lion): July 23–August 22

Virgo (Virgin): August 23–September 22

Libra (Balance): September 23–October 23

Scorpius (Scorpion): October 24–November 21

Sagittarius (Archer): November 22–December 21

Capricornus (Goat): December 22–January 19

Aquarius (Water Bearer): January 20–February 18

Pisces (Fish): February 19–March 20

Now that you know your zodiac sign – if you didn’t already – here is a look at the latest data shared by the Salt Lake County Health Department:

Salt Lake County’s COVID-19 vaccination rates based on zodiac signs. (Salt Lake County Health Department)

Ranked from highest to lowest, those born between late July and late August – Leos, if you will – have the highest vaccination rate at 70%. Closely behind are the Aquariuses, born between late January and late February. Bottoming out the list are Virgos and Scorpios, primarily August-September and October-November birthdays, respectively.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is backed by science and is in no way influenced by horoscopes,” the Salt Lake County Health Department notes. “But come on Scorpios!”