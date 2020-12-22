What’s the importance of tracking the number of administered COVID-19 vaccines?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have rolled out nationwide to fight against COVID-19. Everyday thousands of people are being vaccinated and a number of states – including Utah – are publicly reporting their numbers.

“There’s a number of reasons why we want to be able to track the doses that have been administered,” said Tom Hudachko, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Health.

“First and foremost, because it’s subsidized by taxpayer dollars, I think the public has an interest in knowing how that resource is being used,” said Russell Findlay, the University of Utah Health pharmacy support services manager.

Researchers – along with public health officials – nationwide are tracking the number of administered vaccines given to Americans, and data shows the progress that’s being made daily.

“Tracking is a very important piece of this and telling the story of the broader narrative about what we’re doing with the finite resource,” Findlay said.

“This also helps us keep in compliance so the state knows how many vaccines have been administered, so they can supply us the second dose for our caregivers and ultimately our community,” said Dr. Kristin Dascomb, Intermountain Healthcare’s medical director of infection prevention and employee health.

Utah health officials said tracking the number of administered doses is vital in the fight against COVID-19.

“This is important in case someone has a significant adverse effect, we can go back and figure out which vaccine they received, which lot it was from,” Hudachko said.

John Hopkins University has online vaccine tracking currently for 20 states. Researchers report some states have not yet disclosed vaccine-count information publicly.

UDOH also has an online dashboard that allows the public to see how many Utahns have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“In terms of the public’s benefit, it will ultimately lead to rapid vaccine dissemination and benefit to our community,”Dascomb said.

“It’s also just important to note what our uptake is and to be able to get some sort of a better idea as to when we start to achieve this herd immunity,” Hudachko said.

Both, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require people to receive two doses it just weeks apart.

“We want to make sure that we know who got their first dose, when they got their dose and which vaccine they received so that they can come back at the right time,” Hudachko said.