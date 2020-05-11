What the coronavirus death tolls look like when compared to Utah’s population

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 NEWS) – The coronavirus is dangerous, and deadly, but when we hear the COVID-19 numbers , the statistics feel like an avalanche of information to many of us. We have a hard time getting some context around what is happening.

What do terms like “flatten the curve” really mean? What is a 1.0 transmission rate? Do these numbers mean we are getting through the pandemic crisis? It’s a lot of questions, and a lot of information. Remember the pandemic is incredibly complex, from the virus itself, to the spread worldwide and in our communities, (causing both a health and economic impact) to trying to reach a balance where we can open our society, and get back to work. The complexity creates a problem that no one person can understand all at once.

State epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn and Utah Governor Gary Herbert at a press briefing announcing the details of the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, Friday, March 6, 2020.

The virus is out there, it can be very dangerous, and has killed and hurt a lot of people, more are going to get sick. It is unlike any virus we have encountered before. That is what makes it hard.

Officials are trying to get the transmission rate down. They want it below 1.0 to open the states back up in phases. 1.0 means that one person is transmitting to 1 other person. Right now Utah is slightly below that number at .97 We are 7th in the nation according to rt.live transmission spread site. (As of 10:42 am on 05/11/2020)

Dr. Angela Dunn, Epidemiologist for the state of Utah said, “transmission is one factor we are using to track the pandemic…what we are really trying to do is get to a transmission rate of less than 1.”

How dangerous is the virus? So far it has killed 285,000 people worldwide. If you visualize the state of Utah being where all the death happened it is like having every man, woman and child in Salt Lake City, Bountiful, and Farmington wiped out in 3 months. The equivalent of virtually every person living in those areas.

A graphic example of what would happen if all of the coronavirus deaths worldwide happened in Utah. All the people in Salt Lake, Bountiful and Farmington would be gone.

Dr. Dunn added, “COVID-19 is caused by a novel virus we do not have treatment for, we do not have a vaccine against. For flu we both have a vaccine and treatment for, we also cannot predict COVID-19 and where it’s going to spread and who it’s going to impact in the same way we can predict our annual flu epidemic.”

In the United states alone we are currently at 81,000 deaths. That would be like if we lost everyone in Ogden or St. George.

A graphic example of what it would be like if all the U.S. deaths from the pandemic happened in Utah. All the people in Ogden or St. George would be gone.

In Utah, our death rate has not been as high as in other places, but it is good to keep in mind despite our smaller population, the danger is real.

State officials remind everyone to be smart, wear your mask, maintain social distancing, wash your hands.

The state has started to open back up but cases here are still being transmitted. Dr. Dunn added, “The fact that our growth rate has been decreasing over the last couple days, we’ve seen a plateau in cases is a good sign moving forward, it is also a sign a decrease in deaths could follow as well.”

