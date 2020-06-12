SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Governor put out an order keeping the state in yellow although Kane County will be going green. But what does the “new normal” green phase mean? The first thing to remember is that even though the phase is called green, it does not mean there is not a risk of spreading COVID-19. There are several areas of state guidelines, and a new set of updated guidelines sent out by the State, you can download a copy here.

Some of the most important things in the document are guidelines for the general public and high-risk individuals.

Here are the phase green guidelines for the general public:

As restrictions are lifted in the new normal phase, the likelihood of COVID-19 spread is increased Because of this, the following are strongly encouraged for all individuals.

• General public follows current federal and local public health precautions

• Symptomatic individuals should not attend social gatherings

• Hygiene measures, physical distancing, face coverings, and symptom monitoring are encouraged for all group gatherings

The document from the state goes on to say:

“While wearing face coverings has proven to be somewhat effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19, they will not completely eliminate the risk of COVID-19 spread. Therefore, sound judgment, physical distancing, and hygiene practices are important principles that must accompany the appropriate use of face coverings.”

• Face coverings are encouraged to be worn as a means to slow the spread of COVID-19

• Face coverings should be worn to protect those who are high-risk

• Face coverings are encouraged to be worn when physical distancing is not feasible

For high risk populations in the green phase the following rules should be followed.

• Do not interact with symptomatic individuals in person or engage in close contact

• Continue to follow the principles of physical distancing, enhanced hygiene practices, symptom monitoring

• Use face coverings when around non-household individuals and request visitors to do the same

• Increased caution when interacting with the general public, when visiting public settings, or when interacting with those not practicing physical distancing

• For any travel, use appropriate precautions; avoid high-risk areas

• Symptomatic individuals, or close contacts of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days, should not interact with high-risk individuals

• Follow the principles of physical distancing, enhanced hygiene practices including wearing a face covering, and symptom monitoring

• Follow facility guidance when visiting hospitals, nursing homes, or other residential care facilities

More information can be found in the complete PDF including the rules for businesses click below for the download.