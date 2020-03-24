What is a stay-at-home order and which states have implemented them?

A MTA conductor stands in a light beam at Grand Center Terminal that is sparsely populated during rush hour due to COVID-19 concerns, Friday, March 20, 2020, in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering all workers in non-essential businesses to stay home and banning gatherings statewide. “Only essential businesses can have workers commuting to the job or on the job,” Cuomo said of an executive order he will sign Friday. Nonessential gatherings of individuals of any size or for any reason are canceled or postponed. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

UPDATE 4/2: Since this story was written, Utah Governor Gary Herbert issued the Stay Safe, Stay Home Directive, which is non-mandatory. However, the majority of state leaders have issued mandatory state-wide stay-at-home orders. The 12 states which do not yet have state-wide, mandatory stay-at-home orders are Utah, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Alabama, and South Carolina.

(ABC4 News) – Though it appears for the time being that Utah officials will not issue stay-at-home orders for the state, many states across the country have.

Stay-at-home orders issued to slow the spread of COVID-19 look different from state to state, but the basic provisions are the same. Stay-at-home orders generally require residents to stay at home unless absolutely necessary. The order limits where people can go, but does not force people to constantly remain at home.

RELATED: Anyone with symptoms can now be tested for COVID-19 at University of Utah Health’s drive-up stations

In the case of a stay-at-home order, residents can leave home to enjoy the outdoors, go to the grocery store, purchase necessities, receive healthcare, and attend essential work, while maintaining a six-foot distance from those around them. Most orders encourage telecommuting for work when possible.

Many stay-at-home orders require that visits to friends and family be limited to providing essential care for others.

California was the first state in the country to issue a stay-at-home order. According California’s government website, orders also generally prohibit the operation of non-essential businesses, which include places like dine-in restaurants, shopping malls, gyms and fitness venues, and hair and nail salons.

On the other hand, essential businesses which provide necessities can stay open. According to California’s website, these types of businesses can include banks, grocery stores, pharmacies, and government buildings, depending on the state. Employees who work at these places may be required to come into work despite the stay-at-home order.

Officials have issued stay-at-home orders in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

In addition, individual counties and/ or towns in states such as Idaho and Colorado have issued stay-at-home orders.

On Tuesday, March 24, Utah Governor Gary Herbert’s Economic Response Task Force presented a three-phase plan aimed at supporting Utah’s economy through public health in response to coronavirus.

RELATED: Governor Herbert limits mass gatherings amid coronavirus outbreak

During the presentation, Governor Herbert stated the followed in regards to measures that Utah will take going forward to prevent the virus’s spread.

“We see a lot of different approaches across the country and that’s the individual states and regions that have different approaches and they have different circumstances and situations. I don’t think we’re at that point of having everybody quarantined to their home. We still are looking at people implementing social distancing… it’s a balancing act of we want to protect the health and welfare of the people and yet we want to make sure that the economy doesn’t completely tank either,” Herbert told reporters.

Latest Posts: