What does a ‘soft closure’ of Utah schools look like?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)—Monday is the first day of the state-mandated soft closure for all K-12 public schools.

ABC4.com’s Jerad Giottonini stopped by to see how things were working for Canyons School District Monday.

During the closure all faculty must report to work. Teachers will be on-site to provide tutoring and counseling services to students.

In addition, all schools in the district will be deep cleaned.

RELATED: Utah schools adapt to online learning amid coronavirus pandemic

“It makes me feel safe and comfortable at school,” Alta student Sam Strong said. “I personally still have a few credits that I need to graduate, so I need to make sure I am on top of those.”

Despite the closure, school districts will still provide school lunches for students.

Every regular school day from March 16-27, all students under the age of 18 can get sack lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations in the Canyons School District:

Bell View Elementary, 9800 S. 800 East

Copperview Elementary, 8449 S. Monroe Street

Crescent Elementary, 11100 S. 230 East

East Midvale Elementary, 6990 S. 300 East

Midvale Elementary, 830 Chapel Street

Park Lane Elementary, 9955 S. 2300 East

Ridgecrest Elementary, 1800 E. 7200 South

Sandy Elementary, 8725 S. 280 East

Sprucewood Elementary, 12025 S.1000 East

Willow Springs Elementary, 13288 Lone Rock Dr.

Butler Middle, 7530 S. 2700 East

Eastmont Middle, 10100 S. 1300 East

Union Middle, 615 E. 8000 South

Hillcrest High, 350 S 900 East

Jordan High, 95 E. Beetdigger Blvd.

Out of the 34,000 students, the district says 25 percent rely on school lunch and 10 percent report no access to WiFi, which the district says could create challenges as it moves to online learning.

“The package we send home is a filtered hot spot with unlimited data and a Chrome Book that can connect to it, Canyons Director of IT Scot McCombs said.

The district is working on a finalized education plans and expects details to be related later this week.

Click here for a link to services other districts throughout Utah are providing.

Other coronavirus related stories: