What are the repercussions if you don’t wear a mask in a mandatory county?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s been a week since Governor Gary Herbert approved Salt Lake and Summit county requests to require face coverings in specific public places. And if a person is not wearing one, local health departments say their focus is education, rather than citation.

From now until September 1st, Summit County requires people to wear a mask and the Summit County Health Department said law enforcement will take an educational approach, and if a person does not comply, a person may receive an infraction by citation.

And the Salt Lake County Health Department said their approach is about education, rather than citation.

“We have asked our law enforcement partners to remind people that they are required to wear a face covering, but to not issue citations, or penalties, or anything like that,” said Nicholas Rupp, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake County Health Department. “We really want the penalty of not wearing a face covering to be receiving education about face coverings and why it’s important.”

Rupp said the health department is asking businesses to help enforce mandatory masks by potentially refusing service and providing education.

In the mandatory mask order, Summit and Salt Lake counties have an exemption for those who have a medical condition that would make it unsafe to wear a face mask.

“We’re asking people to use the honor system,” said Rupp. “And if you have a health condition that would be exasperated by wearing a face covering and you are asked by an employee of a store to wear a face covering under the order, you just let them know you have a health condition that is not compatible with that and everyone goes on about their business.”

For questions about Salt Lake County and/or Summit County mandatory mask order, visit their health department’s website.