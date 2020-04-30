West Valley City Animal Services doubles adoptions during COVID-19 pandemic

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — West Valley City Animal Services has adopted out nearly double the animals during the coronavirus pandemic in comparison with the number of adoptions at this time last year, according to the shelter.

Staff at the shelter have used social media and live online adoptions to adopt out the large number of pets.

Due to the shelter’s success, there are only three dogs up for adoption remaining in the shelter. This has prompted the West Valley City Shelter to reach out to shelters across the state requesting that they send their dogs to facilitate more adoptions.

“We have been lucky to have the support of our city and residents to keep us out serving our West Valley City and Taylorsville residents,” Maranda Weathermon, Director of West Valley City Animal Services. “Our officers are working hard on reuniting owners with their pets in the field, educating and dropping much needed supplies to those in need.”

Located on 4255 West 3500 South in West Valley City, West Valley City Animal Services is a no kill shelter.

“We are proud to partner with West Valley City Animal Services, one of our valued NKUT Coalition and Best Friends Network partners, on this endeavor,” said Tracy Kelley, No Kill Utah (NKUT) Coalition Specialist. “Maranda and her team provide excellent animal care and we’ve been incredibly impressed with their creative efforts as they’ve continued to provide services through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Those interested in adopting can view the newly arrived dogs at www.wvcpets.com.

Latest Posts: