UTAH (ABC4) – The World Health Organization says the omicron sub-variant BA.2 now accounts for 75% of the global cases of COVID-19.

The question now is how soon can we see a spike in the United States and most importantly in ​Utah?

The shorter answer ​is yes, but doctors are worried that BA.2 may cause another rise in cases even here in ​Utah.



State Epidemiologist Dr. Leisha Nolen says Utah is in a low transmission phase, it’s not time to let our guard down yet.



On March. 31, Utah will move to what’s called a “steady state of response” to COVID-19. Utah doctors report that cases are trending down, and hospitals are seeing a lower amount of COVID patients compared to just two months ago.



However, Omicron’s stealth variant is causing a bit of concern for Utah’s Health leaders “yeah we’re certainly keeping an eye on what’s happening in ​Europe, and it is something we’re worried by” says Dr. Nolen.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), the BA.2 is prompting a rapid increase of COVID cases in China, Australia, and Europe over the past few weeks. Dr. Nolen says the BA.2 variant has been in Utah for about two months.



Doctors note seeing more of the subvariant phasing out the original Omicron strain, Nolen says right now “it doesn’t appear to be increasing the number of overall cases.”



Nolen says if she had to make an educated guess, looking at the trends in Europe which in past strains of COVID, Utah tends to see in the weeks to follow a spike there, we could see a “possible” influx of cases in a month or so.



“We can be hopeful that it won’t come but we should be prepared for it,” says Nolen.



Adding a good way to be prepared is to ensure protection via vaccine or a booster shot. With Utah preparing to downshift COVID response in just a matter of days, Nolen says it means we must rely on alternative resources to stay healthy.



Up until recently, the state provided access to mass testing to help Utahns navigate whether they were infected. Now “instead of people going to mass testing sites, we are asking people to test in their own homes,” says Dr. Nolen.



The Utah Department of Health says the seven-day average rate for a person over person positivity is 5.4% compared to two months ago when that number with 47%.



While things look to heading in the right direction Dr. ​Nolen says we must be aware that other waves of the virus have the potential to spike here in Utah.



“It seems like everything like everything is done and we’re in a great place, I’d love to stay there…one way to do is to get boosted,” says Dr. Nolen.

Nolen says there’s no projected timeline for when we could see that spike.

According to health leaders, the BA.2 variant doesn’t appear to be as severe as the delta variant but there does appear to be a significant reinfection rate.

“People could have had omicron in January and if we get a wave could get reinfected with BA.2,” says Dr. Leisha Nolen.