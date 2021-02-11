‘We’re going to need a lot of help’: Volunteer call to action issued as Utah expects vaccine surge

Utah (ABC4) – Thursday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox hosted his weekly coronavirus press conference to discuss the state’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Cox says it feels like we are in the fourth quarter of the pandemic. He says there is still a serious amount of work to be done, but there is hope.

Utah is currently seeing the lowest virus numbers in months. Long-term care facility outbreaks are the lowest they have been since September, with 89% of Utah’s long term care facility residents vaccinated.

Gov, Cox says he wants to recognize testing happening statewide and says he is so thankful for the teams testing and vaccinating Utahns.

On a federal level, Gov. Cox says the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be approved shortly.

“We anticipate a significant increase,” Gov. Cox says of the soon-approval of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine over the next couple of weeks.

In March, Utah can expect a “significant surge” of vaccines coming into the state. Gov Cox says if the vaccine surge does occur, the general popularity of Utah could expect to see their doses of the vaccine by May or June.

“Last time we told you that coming up in March we are anticipating a significant surge in vaccine availability coming to our state” Gov. Cox shares. “We believe that with the enormous increase that we will be receiving in March, April, and May that it is possible if everything goes right, and as planned and it rarely does, but if that were to happen that we could have a vaccine available for every adult in Utah who wants one into May.”

In order to get all Utahans vaccinated there is an “enormous about of planning” to be done. It is a logistical task that exceeds anything the state has done from a medical perspective before, Gov. Cox adds.

“We’re going to need a lot of help.”

The hopeful surge of vaccines is a “monumental effort and a huge task,” Utah’s Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson shares.

During the conference, Lt. Gov Henderson issued a call to action for volunteers.

“Today we are officially issuing a call to action. We are announcing a statewide volunteer effort for those who are willing and able to assist in our vaccination operations.”

The state has an imidate need for vaccinators and those with medical training, the Lt. Gov. shares.

“We need licensed medical professionals as well as people who aren’t medical professionals to assist in local health departments as well as our statewide clinics that we will open in March as our vaccine supply increases,” Lt. Gov. Henderson adds.

Utah Responds is the state’s official healthcare volunteer registration and credentialing site.

The following is posted on the “Utah Responds” COVID-19 vaccination volunteer registration:

“The Utah Responds State Volunteer registry is a web-based system developed to facilitate health and medical response through identification, credentialing and deployment of Utah volunteers. Registration is open to Utah’s health and medical professionals, as well as others who live or work in Utah and are willing to assist during a health-related emergency or event.

“During site registration, you will be required to provide basic personal and professional information. At any time, you may exit your registration and return later to finish and your data will be saved. Once registered you may access your account using the login area located on this screen.

“Please remember that ‘volunteer’ truly means volunteer. You can choose to decline any request that you receive for deployment.”

Courtesy: Utah Responds

If you would like to register to become a volunteer learn more about signup.