‘We’re All In,’|New COVID-19 PSA from state leaders

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Healthcare leaders are imploring Utahns, for the sake of themselves, their families, and the community, to band together; follow the new COVID-19 guidelines, and stop the spread of the virus.

The COVID-19 messaging is working and healthcare leaders said the more people that follow the rules, the quicker Utah can slow the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Utah healthcare leaders released a new PSA with the message, “We’re All In.”

“The cavalry is not coming,” said CEO of Intermountain Healthcare Marc Harrison. “We are the cavalry and we can change the tide of this disease.”

The messaging has been the same, but this time, it added promise. Healthcare leaders urged its citizens to play by the rules during their video conference Tuesday afternoon.

“I am here to implore you to be all in with us as we support what the governor has asked us to do,” said Harrison.

The new Jazz owner, Ryan Smith, CEO of Qualtrics, was also on the call.

“Everyone knows what to do,” Smith said. “We just have to do it and that’s all that is to it.”

It sounds simple, but cases continue to soar. Community members said government leaders should have stepped up sooner.

“I understand businesses are in a catch-22, but I feel like Utah was a bit slow in rolling with the masks and the PPE,” said Kelly Minor.

Minor is in his sixties and said he hopes when he leaves the house, he sees community members masking up.

“I think Utah wouldn’t be in the situation now if the governor had ordered a mask mandate when this all started,” said Jerry Kilmer.

The reality is that it is a sad and strange time, but it does not have to be like that.

Healthcare leaders said it’s time to choose a little inconvenience now to make a big impact on the lives of Utahns

“Most of all hang in there,” said the owner of Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, Gail Miller. “I know it’s tiring but we can do it. We need you now more than ever to be a part of the solution to conquer this pandemic.”

