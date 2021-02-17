Wednesday snow closes, delays some Utah free rapid COVID-19 antigen testing

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in nearly every single state. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Winter weather conditions are forcing some free rapid COVID-19 antigen testing locations in Utah to close or delay opening on Wednesday.

The Utah Department of Health says these locations will be closed on Wednesday:

Davis County: 5-C Freeport West, Clearfield

Salt Lake County: Maverik Center, Lot D, 2050 W 3100 S, West Valley City

These locations will delay opening on Wednesday:

Salt Lake County: Cannon Health Building, 288 N 1460 W, Salt Lake City, now open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Sevier County: Central Utah Public Health Department, 70 Westview Drive, Richfield (drive-through), Wednesday, 2/17 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, 2/18 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Tuesday night, the Salt Lake County Health Department elected to reschedule all COVID-19 vaccine appointments scheduled for Wednesday to Sunday, February 21. This includes every appointment at all Salt Lake County Health Department sites.

Officials say that your appointment will be at the same time on Sunday as it would have been on Wednesday. Those who are unable to attend the new Sunday appointment are asked to call 385-468-7468 to cancel their appointment and re-book for another date and time.

On Wednesday, Salt Lake County Emergency Management asked all employers to consider allowing their employees to work from home for the day. The Utah Department of Transportation has asked motorists to remain off the roads until at least 10 a.m. Wednesday as winter weather continues to hit the Wasatch Front.

Here is a look at other free rapid COVID-19 antigen testing sites available across Utah for the remainder of the week.