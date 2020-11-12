Weber State University helps families in need

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) — The holiday season is right around the corner, and Weber State University is helping ease holiday uncertainties for families in need.

Weber State is partnering with the Community Christmas program, organized by the Ogden-Weber Community Action Partnership, OWCAP.

“Community Christmas provides assistance for more than 2,500 children living in poverty in the Weber, Davis and Box Elder areas. Families are selected through a network of partner agencies, schools, churches and other organizations,” as stated in a press release from Weber State University.

“Community Christmas is an amazing event that allows people to come together for the holiday season,” said Hannah Wadsworth, WSUSA Service Team member. “It brings people together to help make sure every family and child has the resources and gifts they need to have an amazing holiday season.”

The Christmas program is made up of volunteers and community donations.

For those interested, donation sign-ups are available from Nov. 12 through Dec. 7.

In the past, participants have pulled a gift tag from a tree, this option is still available, with an additional online option to select gift recipients has been added this year.

“We felt it was important to offer an online option for folks who were not able to visit campus during this time,” said Teresa Martinez, student engagement coordinator in the Center for Community Engaged Learning (CCEL). “We hope this option allows more of the WSU community to participate in a year when the need is great.”