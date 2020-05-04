Weber State to offer community pandemic course

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Beginning May 18, Weber State University will begin a free online course titled ‘Pandemics and People’. The course is offered by the university’s Community Education and the College of Social & Behavioral Sciences and it is aimed to help people understand past and present pandemics.

The course will provide the community with a broad understanding of the issues and effects of a global pandemic such as the coronavirus. The course will cover a variety of topics to help participants engage with all aspects of how a pandemic changes people’s daily lives.

“We decided to offer ‘Pandemics and People’ because we wanted to enrich our own — and our students’ — understanding of the dramatic changes we are living through,” said Susan Matt, WSU history professor. “COVID-19 is reshaping our personal lives, but it is also altering our towns, states, nations and globe. This course will help us all place our individual experiences into a larger context.”

The course will be taught through Zoom and Google Meet video conferencing platforms. Although the course is free, participants are asked to register at continue.weber.edu/communityed/Class.