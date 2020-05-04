Weber State to offer community pandemic course

Coronavirus Updates

by: , Lindsey Peterson

Posted: / Updated:
weber_state___wsu_campus.png

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Beginning May 18, Weber State University will begin a free online course titled ‘Pandemics and People’. The course is offered by the university’s Community Education and the College of Social & Behavioral Sciences and it is aimed to help people understand past and present pandemics.

The course will provide the community with a broad understanding of the issues and effects of a global pandemic such as the coronavirus. The course will cover a variety of topics to help participants engage with all aspects of how a pandemic changes people’s daily lives.

“We decided to offer ‘Pandemics and People’ because we wanted to enrich our own —  and our students’ — understanding of the dramatic changes we are living through,” said Susan Matt, WSU history professor. “COVID-19 is reshaping our personal lives, but it is also altering our towns, states, nations and globe. This course will help us all place our individual experiences into a larger context.”

The course will be taught through Zoom and Google Meet video conferencing platforms. Although the course is free, participants are asked to register at continue.weber.edu/communityed/Class.

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story