Weber State business school creates face shields using 3D printer

Weber State University Professor Jeff Clements assembles 3D printed face shields on April 6, 2020. Clements, who teaches a 3D printing course in the Goddard School of Business & Economics, has been using the school’s printers to create face shields and masks during the coronavirus outbreak. The face shields are being donated to the Weber-Morgan Health Department.

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Weber State University business school has created 85 face shields using six 3D printers to help fight the coronavirus in Utah. Lab director, Jeff Clements, along with two student volunteers spearheaded the project to help those working on the front lines of the coronavirus.

“It’s great to be able to pivot quickly and support our local community when we can’t use our facilities for traditional teaching,” Clements said. “I’m proud to be part of Weber State, where everyone from students to deans all the way up to the president, are supporting this effort.”

The 85 face shields were donated to the Weber-Morgan Health Department on Tuesday. The health department then distributed the personal protective gear throughout the county.

Holin Wilbanks, Weber County Economic Development Director said she is impressed with how fast Weber State’s business school responded.

“The Weber County Commission is deeply grateful for Weber State’s dedication to small businesses and public health,” said Wilbanks. “It’s an indication of how closely aligned Weber State faculty and students are with the needs of the community.”

The masks that Clements makes take about four hours each to complete. Clements, along with his student volunteers, keep the printers running day and night. With the printer being used so heavily right now, three of the printers have already had to have a complete overhaul on parts.

The dean of the business school, Matt Mouritsen says he is grateful and proud of the efforts by his colleagues to make face shields for the community.

“We will do all we can to support this innovative work,” Mouritsen said. “We teach students about creative adaptation, piloting new initiatives and the importance of community involvement. I am proud to see our team live what we teach.”

