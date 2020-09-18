Weber State announces plans for Spring 2021 semester

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) — Weber State University announced its academic plan for the Spring 2021 semester.

School officials say they want to put an emphasis on increased face-to-face instruction where feasible.

“Currently, during fall semester, 30% of Weber State classes have at least some on-campus component — 11% being completely face to face — 59% are online and 11% offer individualized instruction, including clinical lab supervision,” as stated in a press release from the university.

Although spring semester is far off, school officials say making decisions now for the spring semester will allow faculty to begin preparations and ensure the student course schedule.

The spring semester decision was made following a survey, which resulted in responses from 1,137 students and 304 faculty members, school officials say. Students also reported they preferred knowing plans ahead of time.

“Faculty and students agreed they would like as many face-to-face options as possible in areas that require hands-on experiences, such as labs, clinicals, arts, dance and anatomy. They would also like multiple delivery options if many sections are available for the same course, such as general education courses,” the press release later stated.

University officials say they plan to continue to implement various mitigation strategies for spring semester, including maintaining socially distanced classroom spaces and establishing testing protocols and capabilities for symptomatic faculty, staff and students.