Weber State announces mask requirement on campus in June

OGDEN (ABC4) – With a simple tweet issued on Thursday afternoon, Weber State University announced that it would still be requiring face coverings on campus past the Utah state mandate expiration on April 10.

According to the tweet from the university’s official Twitter account, the on-campus requirement will be in effect through at least June 25.

The Ogden-based university is keeping in pace with other Utah institutions such as the Utah Jazz, Vivint Arena, Hogle Zoo, Harmons, and Intermountain Healthcare in extending mask requirements at their facilities and events past the statewide mandate expiration this weekend.

The University of Utah took a similar stance on Thursday, requiring masks in all university-owned and operated buildings through the end of the academic year.

While Salt Lake City mayor Erin Mendenhall has announced an extension of the mask mandate within the state’s capital city, which was met with Salt Lake County officials declaring it would not be enforced elsewhere in the county, neither Ogden city officials nor Weber County representatives have made a statement either way.

The Weber-Morgan County Health Department has also not made a remark on the issue.