Weber-Morgan Health issues stay-at-home order

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Weber-Morgan Health Department issued a new public health order for COVID-19 safety.

The department held a press conference on Facebook live to practice social distancing. There are 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Weber-Morgan Health District. Six people have recovered from the virus. Weber-Morgan health leaders want people to know the new order is not a shelter-in-place, which means you are still free to leave your house.

Leaders from Weber- Morgan Health say people are still able to go out for essential services, but they are asking non-essentials to close.

“The intent of this new public order is to insure people isolate in their homes and their places of residence to the maximum extent feasible while at the same time enabling essential services to continue in order to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said the Executive Director of Weber-Morgan Health, Brian Bennion.

The department is urging people to not gather outside of their household, and no more groups of 10. If you do meet someone out of your household for an essential, stay 6 feet apart. Places like gyms, salons, pools, and playgrounds are closed.

“And limits access to outdoor sports course and fields to individuals and members of the same household,” said Bennion.

Bennion says if you are symptomatic, contact your health provider and try to use telehealth to prevent the spread. Bennion says the goal of this order is to protect your health, not hold you criminally liable.

Enforcement for the public health order will at first be a warning. If you’re caught again not following the order, you could get a Class B or Class A misdemeanor. All residents and businesses are encouraged to read the order in it’s entirety which can be found on webermorganhealth.org.