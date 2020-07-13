OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – There are 1,651 cases of COVID-19 in the Weber-Morgan Health district. And the district is responding to the uptick in cases.

The Weber-Morgan Health Department is stepping up their game to fight COVID-19 by hiring temporary staff to help investigate the recent outbreaks in the district.



Leaders at the Weber-Morgan Health Department say they’re catching up on COVID-19 cases.

“With the surge in cases, we’ve fallen behind a little, so we’re hoping with these new individuals, it can help get us back to where we need to be,” said Jesse Bush of the Weber-Morgan Health Department.

15 national guard members have been assigned to the department to help.

“We just onboarded 13 new employees for the health department to do contract tracing and case investigations and we’re in the middle of hiring 5 to 7 more individual at the health department,” said Bush.

Bush says the department is hoping extra hands will mean more resources for the community. The department was able to hold free testing this past Thursday for first responders, Latinos, the homeless and those who are experiencing outbreaks at their jobs.

“We want to make sure we have targeted outreach, versus just general population, we’re experiencing some outbreaks so we invited worksites that we’re working with that are experiencing an outbreak right now,” he added.

The Weber-Morgan Health Department’s multi-cultural task force is expanding ways it gets information to minorities. It just secured a contract with a Spanish translator, since the majority of cases come from Latino or Hispanic communities in Weber County.

“We’re in this for the long-haul, it’s not going away any time soon, and we have to make sure we’re prepared,” he said.

Bush says the department is seeing an increase in individuals wearing masks and it’s important for people to know wearing a mask helps protect the vulnerable populations in the community.

Bush says the next mobile testing event will be this Saturday the 18th, to help target the African American/ Black populations in the district. For more information on testing, go to www.webermorganhealth.org/coronavirus