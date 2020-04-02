Weber-Morgan Health Dept. coronavirus dashboard up and running

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

NORTHERN UTAH, (ABC4 News)- Officials at the Weber-Morgan Health Department are providing residents in their jurisdiction with more access to information regarding local coronavirus cases.

The department’s website now includes a dashboard tracking cases.

Breakdown of Lab-Confirmed Positive Cases by County

County Under 18 18-60 Over 60 Recovered Deaths Weber 1 35 11 4 1 Morgan 0 2 1 2 0 As of 4/2 at 11:20 a.m.

The dashboard shows total cases, recovered cases, deaths, and the number of people tested.

It also shows the hospitalization rate, demographics, and the percent of people that are testing positive.

They also have an information line for people with questions. The number is 801-399-7777.

The department has updates on cases on their Facebook page. Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Watch the press conference live there.

