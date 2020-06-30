Weber County Jail reports five inmates, one employee have tested positive for COVID-19

WEBER COUNTY (ABC4 News) Five inmates and one employee have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Weber County Jail, officials said Monday. The inmates and the employee that have tested positive have been placed on isolation.

The jail reported its first case on Saturday, June 21.

Weber County officials said they have started mass testing of employees and inmates that they believe have been exposed to the virus. Twelve employees were tested over the weekend, and they all were negative for the virus.

Officials said they are working closely with McKay Dee Hospital to obtain testing supplies for continued mass testing.

Weber County officials acknowledged the efforts of all staff members to decrease the amount of community spread within the jail.

According to officials, some staff have brought in their sewing machines and have been manufacturing cloth masks for the inmates.

“To date, we have manufactured over 1,400 cloth face masks,” said Weber County in a statement.

Officials said they will continue to increase the amount of soap and cleaning supplies provided to inmates, and actively enforce the wearing of masks by all employees, contractors, and visitors.

The facility is accepting mask donations. If a member of the community wishes to donate, they can contact our front office at (801) 778 – 6600 to make arrangements to drop them off.