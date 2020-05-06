Weber County first responders help stock local food pantries

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Food shortage continues to be a major concern for many families amid the coronavirus pandemic in Utah and communities are now pulling together to help one another. Weber County law enforcement and Weber County Fire Departments are working with Weber County food pantries to help respond to the increased demand for food.

The food drive began April 27, and runs through May 8th. Officials encourage the community to bring non-perishable food items to one of the 23 drop-off locations throughout Ogden, Plain City and Roy.

Shelby Willis, Deputy Fire Chief of Ogden City Fire Department said, “It has been absolutely amazing seeing our communities do what they do best and come together to support one another. This is a time where people need help more than ever, and we want our communities to know that we are working diligently to assist in any way we can. We will get through this together!”

The City of Ogden wanted to do something in response to the pandemic in Weber County. Officials say the idea for a food drive came out of a morning city meeting and the idea took off.

Many city employees worked on this drive as well as city partners in fire and law enforcement throughout Weber County. So far community members donated six pickup truck loads of food.

Those still wanting to help with monetary donations can do so by calling the city cashier at 801-629-8764.

