Wear a mask if planning to visit these Utah entertainment venues

Utah (ABC4) – With almost 43% of Utahns over 16 vaccinated, businesses across the state are opening up and some, dropping mask requirements.
For those who feel ready to go see a movie, play, or concert, here’s a list of Utah entertainment venues that require patrons to wear a mask.
Movie Theaters: These three movie theater chains found in Utah require visitors to wear masks, unless they are eating during a movie.
AMC Theaters
Megaplex Theaters
Cinemark Theaters
Theaters:
Desert Star Playhouse
Eccles Theater
Abravanel Hall
Capitol Theatre
Zoos:
Loveland Living Planet Aquarium
Event Centers:
The Depot
The Metro Music Hall
Utah State Fairpark
Maverik Center
Salt Palace Convention Center
Mountain America Expo Center
The Great Saltair
National Parks: All Utah national parks require visitors to wear a mask under an executive order requiring masks on all federal property. Face masks are now required in all NPS buildings and facilities and in places where physical distancing can’t be maintained, such as on narrow or busy trails, overlooks, or public spaces such as shuttle lines.