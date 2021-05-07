Wear a mask if planning to visit these Utah entertainment venues

Utah (ABC4) – With almost 43% of Utahns over 16 vaccinated, businesses across the state are opening up and some, dropping mask requirements.

For those who feel ready to go see a movie, play, or concert, here’s a list of Utah entertainment venues that require patrons to wear a mask.

Movie Theaters: These three movie theater chains found in Utah require visitors to wear masks, unless they are eating during a movie.

AMC Theaters

Megaplex Theaters

Cinemark Theaters

Theaters:

Desert Star Playhouse

Eccles Theater

Abravanel Hall

Capitol Theatre

Zoos:

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

Event Centers:

The Depot

The Metro Music Hall

Vivint Arena

Utah State Fairpark

Maverik Center

Salt Palace Convention Center

Mountain America Expo Center

The Great Saltair

National Parks: All Utah national parks require visitors to wear a mask under an executive order requiring masks on all federal property. Face masks are now required in all NPS buildings and facilities and in places where physical distancing can’t be maintained, such as on narrow or busy trails, overlooks, or public spaces such as shuttle lines.