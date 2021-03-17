‘We were in the petri dish of COVID’: One year later, Utah couple recounts being quarantined on cruise ship that couldn’t dock at port

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – After the worst year on record for the travel industry, there is a potential comeback. Cruise lines already seeing an uptick in bookings for next year. A no-sail order for ships has been in effect for a year now, the ban initially causing a scramble to get passengers and crews back home.

Photos of Bob and Susan Anderson’s cruise ship travels take them back to last March.

“It was kinda a mystery. We didn’t know much about COVID,” Bob Anderson said. “And we didn’t know much of what was going to happen to us.”

Traveling aboard the Costa Luminosa since early March, the Andersons said within a short time, their itinerary changed.

“After three days, everything just shut down. All the countries shut their borders down, everything. It just blew up,” Susan Anderson said.

“That happened when we were on the boat,” Bob Anderson said.

Aboard the ship, an outbreak.

“We were in the petri dish of COVID,” Susan Anderson said.

And on land, borders closing; leaving their vessel stuck at sea.

“Are we going to go to Italy? What’s going to happen?” Susan Anderson said.

Passengers were quarantined in their rooms for multiple days.

“We weren’t allowed to leave our rooms and they fed us,” Bob Anderson said.

Bob and Susan Anderson take a picture in front of the Costa Luminosa last March.

Bob and Susan Anderson recount staff beginning to wear protective gear aboard the ship.

The evening of March 19, Americans aboard the ship were able to deboard in France and fly back to the states.

“Seeing that beautiful cruise ship all lit up, but the people there – on the balconies – I cried. Because I knew they were in for some hard times,” said Susan Anderson.

The Anderson’s faith and family helped them to remain optimistic.

“The family support so gratifying that we could count on our family,” Bob Anderson said.

And through their experience, grew closer together.

“It strengthened our love and it made us optimistic,” Bob Anderson said. “When you share a challenge together, it can’t do anything but strengthen you.”

The couple returned home, but then quarantined again after contracting COVID-19.

Recently, they were vaccinated and are ready to travel again.

“We need to go on a cruise again,” said Bob Anderson, who notes the cruise line gave them a free voucher.

“He’s talking me into it. So, we’ll see how it goes with the dry runs. Let’s say that,” said Susan Anderson.

Before cruise lines can fully reopen to the public, test voyages are required to prove they are taking the necessary COVID-19 precautions.

The CDC recommends against ocean travel at least until November.