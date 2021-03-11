‘We knew everything would be different after that’: 365 days since some of Utah’s first COVID-19 cases

Utah (ABC4) – Thursday, ahead of his weekly coronavirus press conference, Utah Governor Spencer Cox took to Twitter commemorating the “terrible anniversaries for this pandemic.”

“There are many terrible anniversaries for this pandemic, but today will always be that day for me. Our little team had been working around the clock and I told them to take the night off. 15 mins later Steve Starks called me about Rudy (forgive the farm words in my text to them).”

There are many terrible anniversaries for this pandemic, but today will always be that day for me. Our little team had been working around the clock and I told them to take the night off. 15 mins later Steve Starks called me about Rudy (forgive the farm words in my text to them). pic.twitter.com/3n3rC40Ko9 — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) March 11, 2021

When this news first broke, Gov. Cox says “We immediately connected our war room to the Jazz and spent the entire night working through logistics—trying to keep people safe and find a way to get the team (and reporters) home. It’s still surreal to me that the 4th and 5th Utahns to test positive were our 2 stars.”

After that, it seems everything changed for the state. “We knew everything would be different after that, but I’m not sure any of us understood the hell that next year would bring. I want to thank my team and Utahns everywhere for your love and patience and grace over these 365 days. Please get vaccinated!,” the Gov. concluded.

In a recent statement, Gov. Cox announced COVID-19 vaccines could be available to all adults in Utah by April 1, 2021. He is expected to elaborate on that plan during his weekly COVID-19 update.

