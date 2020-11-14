‘We are committed,’ Intermountain Healthcare doing its best to avoid crisis mode

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hospitals throughout Utah are seeing their intensive care units becoming fuller, faster.

The Utah COVID dashboard shows ICU usage is more than 85 percent.

Some hospitals are nearing or in crisis mode while others have the resources. For example, Intermountain Healthcare is in, what they told ABC 4 a contingency mode, where they are turning regular hospital beds into ICU beds.

“We have to expand our ICU capacity beyond our normal complement of staff and beds,” said the medical director of Intermountain Health Center, Dr. Mark Ott.

More staff and more beds are a part of Intermountain healthcare’s contingency plan.

“We are committed to doing whatever it takes to avoid crisis mode,” said Ott.

That 85.6 percent is over the threshold of utilization, which is deemed crisis mode, but Intermountain Healthcare has not reached that point and the hospital chain hopes not too

“Who gets what beds and who gets what resources?” said Ott. “That’s the point we never want to be in because that is a rationing of care.”

This is the reality for some nurses in the ICU watching patients suffer from COVID.

“Some days you go home and hope your patient is there the next day,” said Lindsay Leither.

Leither is the medical director for the respiratory ICU at Intermountain Medical Center.

“It’s hard to explain to someone I think who hasn’t seen critical illness what it’s like to sound somewhat scary or overdramatizing the situation,” said shock trauma ICU nurse at Intermountain Medical Center.

An average COVID patient spends 10-14 days in the ICU but Dr. Ott said they could be in the ICU longer dealing with ailments.

“Complications of clotting, bleeding, or things affecting your guy, your brain, or your heart,” said Ott.

Ott said he still wants people to know the healthcare system is still there for them. Regardless of crisis mode or not go to the hospital if you are experiencing symptoms of a stroke, heart attack, or anything life-threatening.