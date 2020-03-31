Governor Herbert to hold daily press conference on Utah’s fight against coronavirus

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert shares updates during a COVID-19 pandemic press conference Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. (Scott G Winterton/Deseret News, via AP, Pool)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Gov. Gary Herbert will update the press daily on how Utah is working to combat coronavirus.

Check back weekdays at 1 p.m for the latest or watch here.

Have questions about coronavirus? Ask them here

THURSDAY 4/02:

On Thursday, Gov. Gary Herbert announced a partnership with Silicon Slopes Serves called the #TestUtahChallenge to double the state’s COVID-19 daily testing ability.

New Utah unemployment claims up 2400% from last year

WEDNESDAY 4/01:

Beginning today the governor’s news conference will be held from now on in conjunction with the Utah Department of Health’s press conference daily at 1 p.m.

During the press conference, the Governor said he has approved differing rent through May 15 and is prohibiting evictions. He also asked all Utahns to STAY HOME and avoid traveling.

TUESDAY 3/31:

Governor Herbert announced a free online course designed to help small businesses weather the storm.

The course, called Navigating COVID-19: How to save your business, will teach the following:

Steps to take right now to position your business for a more rapid recovery

Where to get immediate business assistance

What sources of information you should listen to

He also announced Maj. Jefferson Burton will lead day-to-day operations of the Utah Dept. of Health.

*Updates to this section will be provided as more information becomes available.

MONDAY 3/30:

Utah Governor Gary Herbert issued two executive orders Monday related to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first allows state and local agencies to hire to recently retired individuals in order to “meet needs for critical government functions.” The second-order allows the Governor’s Office of Economic Development to tap into the fund in order to offer zero-interest loans to small businesses under the Utah Leads Together Small Business Bridge Loan Program.

Read more on how to apply here.

FRIDAY 3/27:

Governor Herbert issued a statewide directive to “Stay Safe, Stay Home.”

The directive asks all Utahns to work from home whenever possible, engage in appropriate social distancing and follow strict hygiene standards.