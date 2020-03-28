Gov. Herbert asks Utahns to ‘stay safe, stay home’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Governor Gary Herbert asked Utahns to “stay safe” and “stay home” Friday.

It’s a directive that he says will slow the spread of coronavirus.

“There is no better place than home to stay safe,” he said. The directive means all individuals should stay home as much as possible.

“This is not a shelter in place order, but rather the next step in the Urgent Phase laid out in the Utah Leads Together plan,” a press release from the governor’s office stated.

The directive asks all Utahns to work from home whenever possible, engage in appropriate social distancing and follow strict hygiene standards. The directive also asks “high-risk” individuals, meaning those over 60 or with underlying medical conditions, to stay home as much as possible and avoid interacting with others.

Governor Herbert encouraged Utahns to order takeout at least three times a week to support local restaurants.

The directive will be in place until 11:59 p.m. on April 13th.

