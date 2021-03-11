WATCH: Former U.S. presidents offer new message on COVID-19 vaccine

(ABC4) – A handful of former presidents and first ladies have come together to encourage Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a video posted by the AdCouncil, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter share what they’ve missed most amid the COVID-19 pandemic and what they hope to return to after receiving the vaccine.

The video also shows photos of former First Ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, and Rosalynn Carter receiving their vaccines, in addition to the former presidents.

“This vaccine means hope,” former President Obama says in the PSA. “It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease.”

Former President Clinton says he “wants to go back to work” while Obama says he looks forward to visiting “with Michelle’s mom” and “see her on her birthday.”

“What I’m really looking forward to is going to opening day in Texas Ranger Stadium with a full stadium,” former President Bush adds. He goes on to say that in order to end the COVID-19 pandemic, “it’s important for our fellow citizens to get vaccinated.”

“I’m getting vaccinated because we want this pandemic to end as soon as possible,” former President Jimmy Carter says while photos of the former presidents and first ladies getting the vaccine are shown.

With the exception of the Carters, the former presidents and first ladies attended President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January.

