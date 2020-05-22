Wasatch and Summit counties moved to ‘yellow/low risk’ phase in time for Memorial Day weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Summit and Wasatch county are now officially in the yellow/ low-risk phase of opening.

Governor Gary Herbert issued the Executive Order, effective immediately, Thursday evening.

When the pandemic first started in the Beehive State Summit County was one of the first hotspots, but health officials jumped into action and was the first in our state to put residents on a stay-at-home order.

“Over the last week our infection rate has continued to decline which has justified our move to Yellow.,” Summit County Council Chair Doug Clyde said. “It must be emphasized that the only reason we have made this enormous progress is due to the high level of compliance by our residents, which everyone should be extremely proud of. Going forward, we are completely reliant on this continued vigilance by our residents, visitors and businesses to keep our economy open.”

As of Thursday, May 21st Summit County has 404 cases of the virus and Wasatch County has 222.

The only areas of the state still in the orange/moderate-risk phase are Grand County, Salt Lake City, Magna and West Valley City.

Salt Lake City currently has 201 active COVID-19 cases and a total of 997. Magna has 41 active cases, 150 total, and West Valley City has 210 active cases and 810 total. Grand County has 4 active cases.

State health officials say decision which counties are placed in which risk phase are based on data and will be re-evaluated over the coming weeks and months.

In the yellow phase face coverings must be worn in public settings, social distancing measures, and hygiene standards remain in place.

RELATED: Governor Herbert announces ‘A Mask for every Utahn’

Also in the phase, groups of 50 or fewer will be allowed, team sports can be played, and all businesses can operate (if they follow health protocols).

Yellow Phase Guidelines

For a full look at the specifics behind the yellow phase click the link.

In every phase, high-risk individuals operate under stricter instructions because they are more likely to suffer severe illness from COVID-19. High-risk are those 65 years and older, live in a long-term care facility or people with underlying medical conditions.

This week the governor unveiled Utah’s new plan, Utah Leads Together 3.0 to address the damage done to Utah’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic and protect the vulnerable.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: