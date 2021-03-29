Want your COVID-19 vaccination card laminated?

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 file photo, a county health department worker fills out a vaccination record card before administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to emergency medical workers and healthcare personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. The first coronavirus vaccines in the U.S. require two shots taken weeks apart, and you’ll be given a record card so you know when to go back for the second dose. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(ABC4) – As thousands of Americans get the COVID-19 vaccine, some retailers are prepared to laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card – for free.

Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide will laminate your completed vaccination card starting now through July 25, 2021.

To get your card laminated, you must present not only your completed card, but this coupon (seen below) in-store. You do not need to make any purchase to get your card laminated.

Staples is also offering to laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free. This is available at all stores nationwide, and there is no end date.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests you take a picture of your vaccination card as a backup if you need the information.

The Better Business Bureau says that while you may be tempted to share the news with your friends and family on social media, you shouldn’t. The BBB says a photo, which can show your self-identifying information, makes you vulnerable to identity theft, and helps scammers create phony versions.

“Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine,” the BBB explains. “If your social media privacy settings aren’t set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use.”

If you do get the vaccine, Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut every day for the rest of 2021.

Is your business offering to laminate COVID-19 vaccination cards or another deal, like Krispy Kreme? Let us know!