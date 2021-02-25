Walmart hosting community COVID-19 vaccine events in Salt Lake City

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is one of 18 states in which Walmart says it will provide a series of community events to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Walmart says the CDC is providing them with more allocations of the vaccine for this new effort, which the retailer says it is launching in partnership with local community leaders and nonprofit organizations.

These new events are an expansion of Walmart’s current role with the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and are supplementing Walmart’s ongoing vaccination program at more than 1,400 pharmacies in 35 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C., through federal and state efforts.

Walmart says that the vaccine events will be held at three Salt Lake City-area locations, where they will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines starting Thursday, February 25:

Walmart Supercenter – 350 Hope Ave., Salt Lake City

Walmart Supercenter – 3180 S 5600 W, West Valley City

Walmart Supercenter – 13502 Hamilton View Rd., Riverton

According to the retailer, eligible patients can schedule an appointment at Walmart.com. Appointments will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Utah.

Insurance is not required to get a vaccine at Walmart and there is no cost to receive the vaccine. Individuals are encouraged to bring their government or personal health insurance cards.

Appointments for the second vaccination will be made while at the first appointment. Walmart says it anticipates these events will take place over the next several weeks as allocation allows.

According to Walmart, these locations in Utah and across the nation were selected after an analysis of area demographics, local health needs, and gaps in critical access to medical services.

These events will take place at drive-thru locations in Walmart parking lots, in-store, and across several offsite locations in partnership with community organizations.

Walmart plans to continue these new events over the next several weeks as vaccine allocations allow.