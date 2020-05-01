Walmart hires nearly 3,000 new associates in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A loss of hours, employment and financial stability are some of the many challenges Utah workers face during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently the state has over 105,000 weekly claims , for the week of April 19-25 Utah had nearly 12,000 new claims filed for unemployment benefits.

As a response, in mid-March Walmart set a pledge to hire 200,000 associates for it’s stores, clubs and distribution center nationwide. Thursday, the retail giant announced that they’ve fulfilled that commitment, and 2,900 of those 200,000 associates were hired in Utah. Walmart says they’re humbled to be able to give an opportunity to so many Americans to work, often serving as a bridge for employment, while helping Walmart better serve customers during this time of increased demand.

While the hiring initiative was aimed at providing jobs during the pandemic, it’s also Walmart’s response of needing to better serve it’s customers in a time of high demand for essential items. Many of the filled positions will be on a temporary basis and serve as a bridge for Utahns to get through the crisis, while others may have the opportunity to transition into permanent roles.

“We’ve seen firsthand our associates’ unwavering focus to take care of customers and members while providing a vital service to communities during this time. In this unprecedented period of time, we have made several commitments focused on our associates and wanted to provide an update on our progress” says Donna Morris, Chief People Officer for Walmart.

