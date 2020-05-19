WalletHub Study: Utah with 5th fewest coronavirus restrictions in the country

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With states reopening across the country and with most of Utah moving into the new yellow phase of coronavirus precautions, WalletHub conducted a study and found that Utah is the state with the 5th fewest coronavirus restrictions.

To identify what states had the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared every state across 11 key metrics. The metrics ranged from whether child-care and restaurants have reopened to the presence of a shelter-in-place order.

Along with having the 5th fewest coronavirus restrictions, Utah is also 1st in not requiring people to wear a face mask in public, 1st in child-care programs reopening, 10th in travel restrictions, 9th in large gathering restrictions, 7th in shelter-in-place orders, 1st in the re-openings of non-essential businesses and 2nd in the re-openings of restaurant and bars.

Other states that had few coronavirus restrictions in the study were South Dakota, Idaho, Wyoming and Arizona.