Walk-in vaccine appointment pilot program underway in Salt Lake County

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) On Monday, a walk-in vaccine pilot program opened at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

Salt Lake County says this is a way to provide more people with access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Maybe take some time off work from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., then you can walk in, no appointment needed,” says Gabriel Moreno, Marketing and Outreach Manager for Salt Lake County Health.

This is the first time Salt Lake County has offered walk-in appointments to any eligible Utah.

All that is required is any picture with your name on it, not necessarily a photo I.D.

Salt Lake County receives on average 20,000 doses of a vaccine a week. Officials say the vaccines will be split up among the Expo Center and the Maverick Center.

Officials want to gauge demand before making walk-in appointments permanent.

“Ultimately, this is about equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine. We want to make sure that there are the least amount of barriers in terms of getting the vaccine and timing may be one of those things,” Moreno tells ABC4.

The Maverick Center is still appointment only. Officials say the Salt Palace will not be getting more doses because they are trying to phase out that location.