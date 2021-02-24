Walgreens to begin selling over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits

(ABC4) – Walgreens is preparing to sell at home, over-the-counter COVID-19 tests at thousands of its stores nationwide.

Walgreens says its part of its ongoing efforts to increase access to COVID-19 testing in communities across the U.S.

The company has entered into an agreement with Labcorp™ to sell Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits over-the-counter, without a prescription, in up to 6,000 locations starting in the spring of this year.

According to a Wednesday release, this testing kit will be the first over-the-counter option available for purchase at Walgreens. The kits also aim to address stores that do not currently have testing available on-site.

Photo of the testing kit | Courtesy Walgreens

“Increasing access to COVID-19 testing continues to be a priority for Walgreens. Working with Labcorp, we can now offer testing solutions at a majority of Walgreens locations nationwide,” says John Standley, president, Walgreens. “This is another example of the power of innovative collaboration to drive greater access to care and products, and we look forward to continuing to work with Labcorp to provide health products and services to our communities.”

Walgreens says you will be able to purchase the testing kit at the pharmacy counter, without a prescription. Once purchased, you can self-administer the test collection using a short nasal swab and send the sample back to Labcorp via pre-paid FedEx Express Overnight.

Once processed by Labcorp, the company says results are accessible to customers via the Pixel by Labcorp website.

If a COVID-19 test is positive, the company says a Labcorp-verified healthcare staff member will contact individuals directly via phone or mail to discuss next steps. Pixel by Labcorp says it has contracted with a physician network to provide independent physician services for consultation.

The at-home testing kit is not a substitute for visits to a healthcare professional and is for use by adults 18-years-old and older, according to the release.

Labcorp says its COVID-19 PCR test has not been FDA cleared or approved, but has been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens.