Walgreens offering $25 incentive to those getting COVID-19 vaccine

(ABC4) – Dozens of businesses – and even some states – have offered Americans who receive the COVID-19 vaccine an incentive. Now, another pharmacy is following the trend.

If you have yet to receive your shot, Walgreens is now offering $25 in Walgreens Cash rewards.

The rewards will be immediately available after you receive your COVID-19 vaccine if you have a myWalgreens account. And if you do not have a myWalgreens account, you can opt to receive a $25 Walgreens gift card after vaccination.

According to Walgreens, parents or guardians of eligible kids, ages 12 to 15, who get the vaccine will also be eligible to redeem Walgreens Cash rewards on behalf of their minor children if they are myWalgreens members, or a $25 Walgreens gift card.

The incentive is intended to encourage more individuals to get the vaccine in support of President Joe Biden’s National Month of Action.

Walgreens says 4,000 of its locations have extended pharmacy hours during Fridays in June to provide more access to the vaccine.

To schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Walgreens, visit Walgreens.com or call 1-800-Walgreens.

Kroger recently announced vaccinated Americans have a shot at winning one of five $1 million payouts, totaling $5 million in cash prizes, or free groceries for a year.

If you’ve been vaccinated, you also have a shot to win a free flight or a year’s worth of travel from United Airlines. Other brands, like Shake Shack, Target, Krispy Kreme, Budweiser, and more are also offering freebies to vaccinated Americans.