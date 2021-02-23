Walgreens now offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments to eligible Utahns

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a Walgreens as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – Eligible Utahns can now make appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Walgreens.

The pharmacy says that, following guidance from the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Walgreens has been selected to provide an initial allotment of 2,340 COVID-19 vaccinations in Utah as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Vaccinations under this program will begin in stores on Wednesday, Feb. 24 for those who are eligible.

Frontline healthcare workers, first responders, long-term care facility staff residents, and K-12 teachers were the first to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021.

In early January, Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced Utah’s 70 and older population would be eligible to start getting vaccinated on January 18.

In February, Gov. Cox announced due to the state’s vaccine availability, COVID-19 vaccine eligibility would be made available to Utahns 65 through 69.

Vaccine eligibility for Utahns 18 and older with underlying medical conditions will open March 1.

Walgreens says appointments will be required in order to receive a vaccine. You are able to schedule to appointment online and find a list of participating Walgreens locations here. Appointments can also be made by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

The retailer says vaccine supplies are very limited, but are expected to ramp up.